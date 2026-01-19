BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Unhurried Leadership: Power of Slowing Down in a World Obsessed With Hurry - Alan Fadling
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
5 views • 1 day ago


We tend to live our lives in a dizzying rush, leaping from one task to the next without stopping to slow down and focus on or enjoy what’s in front of us. This rapid lifestyle is typical in America, but it’s not what God intended for us. Alan Fadling is the president and founder of Unhurried Living and the author of An Unhurried Leader - The Lasting Fruit of Daily Influence. He highlights the unhurried and unflustered ministry of Jesus Christ during His time on Earth. Jesus was never in a hurry. He always stopped to have conversations with those He met along the way. Jesus waited patiently for the Father to reveal His will and to open doors of opportunity in His time. We must wait on God and develop a sense of unhurried patience in life. “Don’t rush ahead of God,” says Alan. Focus on what’s important: the people around you and your precious relationships.



TAKEAWAYS


Unhurried leadership is more fruitful and more meaningful than hurried leadership


Fruitfulness includes investing in the people that God placed around you and connecting with them


We can have a life of influence without positions of responsibility


Jesus exhibited a pace of prayer - unhurried and uninhibited by an impulse to rush and none of the fruits of the spirit work in a hurry



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/4pF5A9Q

An Unhurried Leader book: https://amzn.to/49tabY0


🔗 CONNECT WITH ALAN FADLING

Website: https://www.unhurriedliving.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/unhurriedliving

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unhurriedliving/#

X: https://x.com/unhurriedliving

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/unhurriedliving


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #alanfadling #Leadership #LeadershipDevelopment #LeadByExample #LeadershipMindset #ExecutiveLeadership #SlowLiving #SimpleLife #MindfulLiving #unhurried #HustleCulture #AlwaysBusy #RushLife #Organization #OrganizedLife #Declutter #PresentMoment #MindfulLiving #BeHereNow #WomenInLeadership #WomenWhoLead #Obedience #Humility #ServantLeadership


Keywords
jesuschristianfaithleadingleaderleadershipceotina griffincounter culture mom showalan fadling
