Unhurried Leadership: Power of Slowing Down in a World Obsessed With Hurry - Alan Fadling





We tend to live our lives in a dizzying rush, leaping from one task to the next without stopping to slow down and focus on or enjoy what’s in front of us. This rapid lifestyle is typical in America, but it’s not what God intended for us. Alan Fadling is the president and founder of Unhurried Living and the author of An Unhurried Leader - The Lasting Fruit of Daily Influence. He highlights the unhurried and unflustered ministry of Jesus Christ during His time on Earth. Jesus was never in a hurry. He always stopped to have conversations with those He met along the way. Jesus waited patiently for the Father to reveal His will and to open doors of opportunity in His time. We must wait on God and develop a sense of unhurried patience in life. “Don’t rush ahead of God,” says Alan. Focus on what’s important: the people around you and your precious relationships.









TAKEAWAYS





Unhurried leadership is more fruitful and more meaningful than hurried leadership





Fruitfulness includes investing in the people that God placed around you and connecting with them





We can have a life of influence without positions of responsibility





Jesus exhibited a pace of prayer - unhurried and uninhibited by an impulse to rush and none of the fruits of the spirit work in a hurry









