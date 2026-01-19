Unhurried Leadership: Power of Slowing Down in a World Obsessed With Hurry - Alan Fadling

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We tend to live our lives in a dizzying rush, leaping from one task to the next without stopping to slow down and focus on or enjoy what’s in front of us. This rapid lifestyle is typical in America, but it’s not what God intended for us. Alan Fadling is the president and founder of Unhurried Living and the author of An Unhurried Leader - The Lasting Fruit of Daily Influence. He highlights the unhurried and unflustered ministry of Jesus Christ during His time on Earth. Jesus was never in a hurry. He always stopped to have conversations with those He met along the way. Jesus waited patiently for the Father to reveal His will and to open doors of opportunity in His time. We must wait on God and develop a sense of unhurried patience in life. “Don’t rush ahead of God,” says Alan. Focus on what’s important: the people around you and your precious relationships.
TAKEAWAYS
Unhurried leadership is more fruitful and more meaningful than hurried leadership
Fruitfulness includes investing in the people that God placed around you and connecting with them
We can have a life of influence without positions of responsibility
Jesus exhibited a pace of prayer - unhurried and uninhibited by an impulse to rush and none of the fruits of the spirit work in a hurry
