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We need them "Due to some nasty people"
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91 views • April 30, 2021
We need governments to set the rules!
We choose them and will do only what good for us!
Really?
This animation may trigger some dormant wounds to some of viewers.
Producer name is credited by end of the video (I received it via social app)
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We choose them and will do only what good for us!
Really?
This animation may trigger some dormant wounds to some of viewers.
Producer name is credited by end of the video (I received it via social app)
---
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