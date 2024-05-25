“Glory to Russia”: Ukrainian serviceman sings Russian national anthem after being saved by Russian soldier

The footage above shows special forces of the Tsentr Battlegroup of the Russian Armed Forces storming an enemy stronghold in Avdeyevka. After taking the position, the Russian soldiers found a serviceman abandoned by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who they had left for dead. The Russian troops decided to take him with them.

After being saved by the Russian servicemen, he sang the Russian national anthem (0:49), shouting the phrase “Glory to Russia.”