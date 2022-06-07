Mrs. Morgan talks about H-Coin

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On June 4, Miles Guo invited Mr. and Mrs. Morgan as his guests to the New Federal State of China’s 2nd anniversary celebration. During the Grand Live Broadcast, he interviewed Mrs. Morgan. Miles asked Mrs. Morgan what her thoughts about digital currency and Himalaya Coin is. Mrs. Morgan hit the marks with a single comment. She believes that HCoin is sustainable and works. The fundamental reason is that HCoin is very clean. That is the reason why it has been able to remain very stable when the price of other digital currencies has fallen.