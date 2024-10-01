© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestinians in the West Bank are happy with the gifts sent to them from Iran.
Adding unusual photo as thumbnail. I presume similar to this video, the first stage or remains of one of the missiles? Stuck in the ground in someone's backyard.
Adding, in order as found, latest at bottom:
Iran has used hypersonic missiles for the first time during airstrikes on Israel, reports the Iranian agency IRIB.
Adding:
According to Zionist channel 13 (https://13tv.co.il/), the Americans were informed of the attack before Iran launched it. Despite this, American air defense still failed to intercept the missiles.
Adding, contradicting that:
Iran did not warn the U.S. about the strike on Israel but sent a warning to Washington after the attack, said the Iranian mission to the UN.
Adding:
💥🇮🇱 Iranian hypersonic missiles Fattah have for the first time destroyed Israeli Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 missile defense systems, reports the Iranian TV channel IRIB.Adding:
The Israeli army will carry out 'powerful strikes' against targets across the Middle East tonight, reports Israel's Channel 12.
Adding:
Iranian TV: The Revolutionary Guards targeted the Nevatim Air Base, the Hatzerim Base, and the Tel Nof Base in the occupied territories.
Iranian TV: The Revolutionary Guards targeted radars in the defense systems that guide Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 missiles.
