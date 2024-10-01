BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Palestinians in the West Bank are happy with the gifts sent to them from Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
173 views • 7 months ago

Palestinians in the West Bank are happy with the gifts sent to them from Iran.

Adding unusual photo as thumbnail. I presume similar to this video, the first stage or remains of one of the missiles? Stuck in the ground in someone's backyard.

Adding, in order as found, latest at bottom:

Iran has used hypersonic missiles for the first time during airstrikes on Israel, reports the Iranian agency IRIB.

Adding:

According to Zionist channel 13 (https://13tv.co.il/), the Americans were informed of the attack before Iran launched it. Despite this, American air defense still failed to intercept the missiles. 

Adding, contradicting that:

Iran did not warn the U.S. about the strike on Israel but sent a warning to Washington after the attack, said the Iranian mission to the UN.

Adding:

💥🇮🇱 Iranian hypersonic missiles Fattah have for the first time destroyed Israeli Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 missile defense systems, reports the Iranian TV channel IRIB.Adding:

The Israeli army will carry out 'powerful strikes' against targets across the Middle East tonight, reports Israel's Channel 12.

Adding:

Iranian TV: The Revolutionary Guards targeted the Nevatim Air Base, the Hatzerim Base, and the Tel Nof Base in the occupied territories.

Iranian TV: The Revolutionary Guards targeted radars in the defense systems that guide Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 missiles.

More on next video... Cynthia








Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy