Could NexRad Radar Systems & Cell Phone Towers be working together to create massive Storm Systems

👀Could NexRad Radar Systems and Cell Phone Towers be working together to create massive Storm Systems in the United States and around the World??? Very unusual radar signals coming out from these states, this morning! I already know the answer, absolutely! We do not need radar systems every 75 miles across the United States to see the rain, but they are necessary to create the storms themselves!!!🆘





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

David Yates

https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

Sunfire Sky

https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos

Luis Edward Diani

https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos





Real Fishing Life

https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos