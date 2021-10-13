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Silent War Ep. 6115: Control Vax, Slave System. Great Vax Strike Grows. Oppression Also Grows
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171 views • October 13, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War-
Judges are ruling against natural immunity lawsuits. A bad sign.
Patents PROVE Vaxxines Are Obedience Training Platform, paired with social credit system to eliminate the bad citizens with stealth poison and control. If you don't behave you get the Stronger vaccines.
China, USA, Australia and other countres are Preparing For Possible Large-Scale Quarantine Prison Camps.
FDA Responds To Nordic Countries Suspending Moderna COVID Vaccine Usage, admitting they know the risks are real.
Brave Veteran Pilots are Speaking Out Against Vaccine Mandates.
Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Prohibiting Vaccine Mandates By Any Entity.
Former Skinhead Heroin addict and now Dominion election rigging specialist, Eric Coomer Deposition Released! Verifies Antifa Facebook Posts, Extreme Left Bias - quoted “F**k the USA!”.
California bans chainsaws and lawnmowers, get ready!
Tens of THOUSANDS of Trump Supporters who were outside the capitol on January 6th may now face arrest for quasi trespass.
"Break the Fake News"
All of this, and much more.
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"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Judges are ruling against natural immunity lawsuits. A bad sign.
Patents PROVE Vaxxines Are Obedience Training Platform, paired with social credit system to eliminate the bad citizens with stealth poison and control. If you don't behave you get the Stronger vaccines.
China, USA, Australia and other countres are Preparing For Possible Large-Scale Quarantine Prison Camps.
FDA Responds To Nordic Countries Suspending Moderna COVID Vaccine Usage, admitting they know the risks are real.
Brave Veteran Pilots are Speaking Out Against Vaccine Mandates.
Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Prohibiting Vaccine Mandates By Any Entity.
Former Skinhead Heroin addict and now Dominion election rigging specialist, Eric Coomer Deposition Released! Verifies Antifa Facebook Posts, Extreme Left Bias - quoted “F**k the USA!”.
California bans chainsaws and lawnmowers, get ready!
Tens of THOUSANDS of Trump Supporters who were outside the capitol on January 6th may now face arrest for quasi trespass.
"Break the Fake News"
All of this, and much more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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