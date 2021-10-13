BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Silent War Ep. 6115: Control Vax, Slave System. Great Vax Strike Grows. Oppression Also Grows
NemosNewsNetwork
NemosNewsNetworkCheckmark Icon
1351 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
171 views • October 13, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War-
Judges are ruling against natural immunity lawsuits. A bad sign.

Patents PROVE Vaxxines Are Obedience Training Platform, paired with social credit system to eliminate the bad citizens with stealth poison and control. If you don't behave you get the Stronger vaccines.

China, USA, Australia and other countres are Preparing For Possible Large-Scale Quarantine Prison Camps.

FDA Responds To Nordic Countries Suspending Moderna COVID Vaccine Usage, admitting they know the risks are real.

Brave Veteran Pilots are Speaking Out Against Vaccine Mandates.

Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Prohibiting Vaccine Mandates By Any Entity.

Former Skinhead Heroin addict and now Dominion election rigging specialist, Eric Coomer Deposition Released! Verifies Antifa Facebook Posts, Extreme Left Bias - quoted “F**k the USA!”.

California bans chainsaws and lawnmowers, get ready!

Tens of THOUSANDS of Trump Supporters who were outside the capitol on January 6th may now face arrest for quasi trespass.

"Break the Fake News"

All of this, and much more.

For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news

Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork

Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.

If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!

www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors

Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.

"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."

Other Links

Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Keywords
vaccineeconomytruth mediaelection frauddustin nemoscovid-19 vaccinenemos news networktrump won
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Victory by November? How a &#8220;defeated&#8221; Iran became Trump&#8217;s midterm bargaining chip

Victory by November? How a “defeated” Iran became Trump’s midterm bargaining chip

Lance D Johnson
Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump&#8217;s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Douglas Harrington
AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

Sterling Ashworth
Netanyahu Sought UAE Denial of October 7 Warning, AP Reports

Netanyahu Sought UAE Denial of October 7 Warning, AP Reports

Garrison Vance
UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

Garrison Vance
French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy