EUA History & Anthrax Vaccine | Colonel Thomas Rempfer, USAF (Retired) (TPC #1,883)

unyielding.org





hoping4justice.org





Book: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210457/unyielding/





Thomas Remtfer is tracing EUA’s back to the anthrax vaccine.





CAPTAIN THOMAS L. REMPFER TESTIMONY OF MARCH 1998

See footnote 83, Testimony of Capt. Thomas Rempfer, NSVAIR anthrax hearing (I), pp. 40–41.

https://www.congress.gov/106/crpt/hrpt556/CRPT-106hrpt556.pdf

Or...

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CHRG-106hhrg57559/html/CHRG-106hhrg57559.htm

"...We are not speaking out against a vaccine for public health issues. We take a lot of shots. We have always taken them. We are speaking out against vaccines against biological weapons."

And, see footnotes 119 - 121...

"But some service members see an important difference between the physical body armor worn in battle, which can be removed, and medical prophylaxis, which cannot. ‘‘The body armor that our Department of Defense refers to is perceived by many service members as ‘tin foil armor.’’’ 119

"Primary reliance on medical intervention may also undermine confidence in other elements of the force protection hierarchy. One hearing witness asked if the vaccine might not ‘'create a facade of

force protection’’ provoking an adversary to even more lethal chem/bio or conventional attack.'" 120

"He noted: 'These foundations of force protection rely on a credible willingness to use force. This resolve won the Cold War and it won the Gulf war. Abandoning this time tested doctrine and emphasizing the inevitability of biological attack to advocate a defensive anthrax vaccination policy may inadvertently result in legitimizing biological warfare.'" 121

MAJOR THOMAS L. REMPFER TESTIMONY OF OCTOBER 1999

House Government Reform Committee hearing on "Defense Vaccines: Force Protection or False Security?’’ October 12, 1999; Testimony begins at page 111 of 744 (also page 99 of PDF)...

https://www.congress.gov/106/crpt/hrpt1053/CRPT-106hrpt1053.pdf

"...I am here to discuss another reason for the growing retention problem generated by the anthrax vaccination policy: it is integrity, and its relationship to doctrine. After exhausting all avenues within my chain of command, and communicating with hundreds of service members over the past year, I have concluded that the root cause of the negative reaction to the anthrax vaccination policy is a sense that the professional standards demanded of military personnel have been consistently violated by those implementing this policy. It is not, as DOD officials assert, simply a failure to educate, but instead a failure to communicate the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Here are just a few examples:...





