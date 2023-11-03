WHY IS ALL THIS HAPPENING?

We will briefly, go down memory lane, and talk about what they said and did and the truth. We will also touch on who, the controllers are and why they are doing all this.OTHER CHANNELS:

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergamesa

RUMBLE: https://www.rumble.com/c/sergamesa

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergamesa





PODCASTS:





SUBSTACK: https://sergamesa.substack.com

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/6RMBiT18Uutm8x25RjmqVH





BRIGHTEON STORE: https://bit.ly/3rQRrLk