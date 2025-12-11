Father Mihail Deliorga about our Christian mission, in the vision of Father Ghelasie

“We have sinned together with our fathers

We have committed iniquity and injustice”

Psalm 105, 6

“We are born at once

as a soul that God creates and

as body-energy

from our parents.

Our soul is created by God

based on the body that we inherit from our parents.

Hence the Christic destiny in us -

that God creates us as a soul

with special powers and gifts

for the Salvation of a particular body

inherited from certain parents.”

Father Ghelasie – “Dialogues in Absolute”