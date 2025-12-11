Father Mihail Deliorga about our Christian mission, in the vision of Father Ghelasie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“We have sinned together with our fathers
We have committed iniquity and injustice”
Psalm 105, 6
“We are born at once
as a soul that God creates and
as body-energy
from our parents.
Our soul is created by God
based on the body that we inherit from our parents.
Hence the Christic destiny in us -
that God creates us as a soul
with special powers and gifts
for the Salvation of a particular body
inherited from certain parents.”
Father Ghelasie – “Dialogues in Absolute”