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Vernon Jones: Audit, CRT, Abortion, Vaccine, Trump | 1-on1 With Stew Peters - 51 mins Version!
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730 views • September 23, 2021
Lifelong Democrat Vernon Jones joined Stew Peters for a 1-on-1 Q&A.
https://rumble.com/vmt237-vernon-jones-audit-crt-abortion-vaccine-trump-1-on1-with-stew-peters.html
How do you rate Jones?
After hearing him answer Stew's questions, do you believe he's a true America First Trump MAGA Conservative Republican?
https://rumble.com/vmt237-vernon-jones-audit-crt-abortion-vaccine-trump-1-on1-with-stew-peters.html
How do you rate Jones?
After hearing him answer Stew's questions, do you believe he's a true America First Trump MAGA Conservative Republican?
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