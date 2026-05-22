DECLASSIFIED: JFK's Murder, Obama the CIA Asset & Why God Always Wins

He was there. He knew the mobsters. He watched the cover-up unfold in real time. And he's been exposing the truth ever since.





In this landmark episode of Conversations of Consequence, John Michael Chambers sits down with Dr. Jerome Corsi—Harvard PhD, New York Times bestselling author of over 50 books, and one of the most fearless truth-tellers of our era. From Eisenhower to Trump, Corsi has lived through the CIA's rise, the deep state's entrenchment, and now its long-awaited collapse.





Corsi reveals the hidden history of JFK's assassination—not as conspiracy theory, but as firsthand witness. He knew the Elkins mob family. He sat in rooms where the "New Frontier" was born from a conversation about outer space. He explains why Kennedy had to die: pulling out of Vietnam, Executive Order 11110, threatening to split the CIA "into a million pieces." And he names Lyndon Johnson as a knowing accomplice.





Then Corsi turns to Obama—not a legitimate president, he argues, but a CIA legend. A fabricated birth certificate. A father who was an Indonesian meditation cult leader named Sabu. A pseudo-father, Frank Marshall Davis, who was a communist dedicated to destroying America. The evidence, Corsi says, is overwhelming.





The Mueller investigation tried to break him. They wanted him to lie about a connection to Julian Assange to make the Russia collusion case stick. He refused. They didn't indict him—they closed the investigation instead. But the cost was immense: a 32-year marriage lost, his career derailed. Now he's back, doing investment banking and building MAGA companies for the future. God always wins. The end has already been written. Satan loses.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.