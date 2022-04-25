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2022 Midterm Election is Our Last Chance to Save America from Democrats
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57 views • April 25, 2022
2022 Midterm Election is a Chance for America to Say No to the Democrats. This Midterm Election is the Most Important One in American History. To Save America, MAGA Republicans Must be Elected in Midterms, Not RINO's.
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