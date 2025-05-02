ICAN VICTORY: HHS ADOPTS VACCINE TRANSPARENCY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a major shift, the Department of Health and Human Services is now requiring placebo-controlled trials for new vaccines, marking a sharp break from past practices What was once dismissed as “misinformation” is becoming official policy in a broader shift toward the transparency and accountability our non-profit, Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), brought to light with its historic actions against HHS.