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Hollywood Babylon - The Oscars
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68 views • January 02, 2022
What do the Oscars have in common with Freemasonry?
More than you think. Up until 1999 the Oscars were held at a building called the Shrine.
Famous celebrities such as Walt Disney, Brad Pitt, Ashton Kutcher, Tom Hanks, and more have all expressed or been shown to have connections with Freemasonry.
In the book Morals and Dogma written by Albert Pike, it is revealed the Freemasons consider 'Lucifer' not the God of the Bible, to be their god and higher power.
More than you think. Up until 1999 the Oscars were held at a building called the Shrine.
Famous celebrities such as Walt Disney, Brad Pitt, Ashton Kutcher, Tom Hanks, and more have all expressed or been shown to have connections with Freemasonry.
In the book Morals and Dogma written by Albert Pike, it is revealed the Freemasons consider 'Lucifer' not the God of the Bible, to be their god and higher power.
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