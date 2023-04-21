ICAN MAKES HISTORY IN MISSISSIPPI from TheHighwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/ican-makes-history-in-mississippi/
ICAN once again made history this week by winning yet another lawsuit,
this time actually reversing the draconian ban on religious exemptions
for vaccines in Mississippi. ICAN lead attorney, Aaron Siri along with
co-founders of Mississippi Parents for Vaccine Rights, Lindey Magee and
MaryJo Perry, join Del to recount their uphill battle that led to this
historic victory.
