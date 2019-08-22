DIY Home Coffee Bar - Coffee Station. DIY coffee bar, home coffee bar, tea bar, you name it! Create a home coffee bar or coffee station, add teas to create a tea bar, pastries, and treats for a dessert bar. Whether it be a coffee bar or a tea bar it is sure to impress your guest.

Easy, fun, unique idea on how to decorate a wall in your home into your very own coffee station.

This DIY video will teach you how to paint a SMOOTH chalkboard wall that won't damage your walls for your coffee bar. Hang floating shelves and complete the home coffee bar design. You can turn this into a dessert bar for kids, a tea bar, or a cocktail bar for adults.



Cheap, Quick and Easy are words I keep in mind when Creating a Decor piece for the home. This video shows hidden potentials little items can have and how to use them for decorating. This Home Coffee Bar DIY project was Created to help people who want to Decorate their Homes on A Budget! This is a DIY How-To Video showing Quick And Easy Step By Step Tutorials to make It Easy for Viewers to follow along in creating the same coffee station. The easy design in this video shows how we can achieve Fabulousness in our Homes On A Budget.



Home Depot Supplies for the Coffee Bar - Tea Bar

Masonite board:

48" floating shelves:

Chalk Paint:



Decor all from Ikea

Coffee cup sets

French Press

Tea jar:

Cake Tray:

Foam maker:

Espresso cups:



Cocktail ideas



Cafe Amore' Coffee Bar drink

1 ounce Cognac

1 ounce amaretto

Black coffee

Whipped cream

Shaved almonds for garnish



Irish Coffee Bar Drink

4 ounces strong, rich hot coffee

1 1/2 ounce Irish whiskey

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 ounce lightly whipped double cream