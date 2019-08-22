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DIY Home Coffee Bar - Coffee Station
Frozen In Time
Frozen In Time
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102 views • August 22, 2019
DIY Home Coffee Bar - Coffee Station. DIY coffee bar, home coffee bar, tea bar, you name it! Create a home coffee bar or coffee station, add teas to create a tea bar, pastries, and treats for a dessert bar. Whether it be a coffee bar or a tea bar it is sure to impress your guest.
Easy, fun, unique idea on how to decorate a wall in your home into your very own coffee station.
This DIY video will teach you how to paint a SMOOTH chalkboard wall that won't damage your walls for your coffee bar. Hang floating shelves and complete the home coffee bar design. You can turn this into a dessert bar for kids, a tea bar, or a cocktail bar for adults.

Cheap, Quick and Easy are words I keep in mind when Creating a Decor piece for the home. This video shows hidden potentials little items can have and how to use them for decorating. This Home Coffee Bar DIY project was Created to help people who want to Decorate their Homes on A Budget! This is a DIY How-To Video showing Quick And Easy Step By Step Tutorials to make It Easy for Viewers to follow along in creating the same coffee station. The easy design in this video shows how we can achieve Fabulousness in our Homes On A Budget.

Home Depot Supplies for the Coffee Bar - Tea Bar
Masonite board:
48" floating shelves:
Chalk Paint:

Decor all from Ikea
Coffee cup sets
French Press
Tea jar:
Cake Tray:
Foam maker:
Espresso cups:

Cocktail ideas

Cafe Amore' Coffee Bar drink
1 ounce Cognac
1 ounce amaretto
Black coffee
Whipped cream
Shaved almonds for garnish

Irish Coffee Bar Drink
4 ounces strong, rich hot coffee
1 1/2 ounce Irish whiskey
2 teaspoons brown sugar
1 ounce lightly whipped double cream
Keywords
coffee
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy