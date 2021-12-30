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China's Big Development Could Set World Up for Mark of the Beast
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70 views • December 30, 2021
From CBN
China is on the cusp of launching a digital currency that will give the communist regime total control over the Chinese people. MORE HERE. The move has huge implications for the rest of the world too, and CBN's CEO Gordon Robertson says it's setting us up for the fulfillment of End Times prophecy.
Mirrored from - https://youtu.be/0A8W-TFM4oA
China is on the cusp of launching a digital currency that will give the communist regime total control over the Chinese people. MORE HERE. The move has huge implications for the rest of the world too, and CBN's CEO Gordon Robertson says it's setting us up for the fulfillment of End Times prophecy.
Mirrored from - https://youtu.be/0A8W-TFM4oA
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