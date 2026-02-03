💥 Damage to infrastructure facilities was reported in Dnepropetrovsk, as well as in the Sinelnikovsky district

The Ukrainian media report that the main target of the attack was the Pridneprovskaya TPP.

Cynthia... details on many strikes, listed on prior Ukrainian strikes video.

Adding:

💬50 populated areas were left without power in the Vinnitsa region after a night-time strike, according to the regional authorities.

There are reports of an attack on critical infrastructure.

Social media posts mentioned a strike on the Ladyzhynskaya thermal power station.

Russia launched more than 70 missiles, including a large number of ballistic ones, and 450 drones at Ukraine's energy infrastructure last night, according to Zelensky. The attacks targeted the Kiev, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kiev, Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa, and Vinnytsia regions.

Adding from this morning:

💬As a result of the night-time attack on the energy system, a significant number of consumers in Kiev, Kiev region, Kharkov, Vinnitsa, and Odessa regions were left without power in the morning, according to Ukrenergo.

There are also damaged energy facilities in several regions.

Due to the attack, today's consumption is 7.9% lower than yesterday's.