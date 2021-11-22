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TASA - Sept 13, 2021 - 9) We are getting a Computer Hub for the Bank - Justice Anna Webinar
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We are in the process of getting a land for our computer hub. We have to have a secure fiber optic facility to do our job. It's huge place for our books, archives, and all computer requirements. We will let you know how to goes with the new hub. If 1000 people donate $24 we will be able to fund the new land for our new hub. Imagine if every American in America give just $1 the Assembly, we will be fully functional at all levels and People will be standing with their peace flag instead war flag. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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