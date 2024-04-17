Powerful airstrikes were carried out on the suburb of Chasov Yar, where temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were located.
adding todays news:
The United States will restrict the freedom of movement of Iran's foreign minister, who arrives in New York this week to attend the UN General Assembly.
According to the report, the minister and his entourage will be limited to only a few streets near the UN headquarters in Manhattan and the Iranian mission to the UN, as well as access to and from JFK Airport.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.