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ARGENTINA Economic COLLAPSE as Inflation Hits 103%, DROUGHT, Peso Crash, Debt Default & IMF Stalling
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268 views • April 02, 2023
ARGENTINA is facing ECONOMIC MELTDOWN as Inflation hits 103%, the country is in the middle of a 3 year DROUGHT, the PESO has Crashed in value and the IMF is stalling on the Record Breaking $57 BILLION Bailout Deal which is needed to service its debt and to fuel the Economy. In this video I provide more background on how Argentina ended up in this position and discuss the outlook for the next 3 to 6 months and the impact on the Global Economy.
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