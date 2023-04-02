Create New Account
ARGENTINA Economic COLLAPSE as Inflation Hits 103%, DROUGHT, Peso Crash, Debt Default & IMF Stalling
Published 19 hours ago |
ARGENTINA is facing ECONOMIC MELTDOWN as Inflation hits 103%, the country is in the middle of a 3 year DROUGHT, the PESO has Crashed in value and the IMF is stalling on the Record Breaking $57 BILLION Bailout Deal which is needed to service its debt and to fuel the Economy. In this video I provide more background on how Argentina ended up in this position and discuss the outlook for the next 3 to 6 months and the impact on the Global Economy.
