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TOP 10 HOMESCHOOLING LESSONS FROM A STAY-AT-HOME-DAD!
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71 views • October 04, 2021
Philosopher Stefan Molyneux has been a stay-at-home dad for 11 years - he gives you his Top 10 Principles for homeschooling success - and answers questions from the audience!
1. Get kids reading EARLY!
2. Show your OWN love of learning!
3. Don't teach ANYTHING before you can explain to kids why they should learn it.
4. Show the value of learning by having practical knowledge yourself.
5. Be honest about disliking particular topics.
6. Explain the value of doing math by hand.
7. Do not hesitate to show the gore and dangers of nature and history.
8. Start a topic by explaining the practical problem it is trying to solve.
9. Weave education into actual activities, rather than just sitting around a desk.
10. Remember: theory should ALWAYS lead to practice!
BONUS PRINCIPLE:
11. DON'T WORRY!
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1. Get kids reading EARLY!
2. Show your OWN love of learning!
3. Don't teach ANYTHING before you can explain to kids why they should learn it.
4. Show the value of learning by having practical knowledge yourself.
5. Be honest about disliking particular topics.
6. Explain the value of doing math by hand.
7. Do not hesitate to show the gore and dangers of nature and history.
8. Start a topic by explaining the practical problem it is trying to solve.
9. Weave education into actual activities, rather than just sitting around a desk.
10. Remember: theory should ALWAYS lead to practice!
BONUS PRINCIPLE:
11. DON'T WORRY!
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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