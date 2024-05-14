Create New Account
ESPN reporter KILLED by VAXX poison injections
This is at least the fourth ESPN reporter that has been hurt by the poison injections. Kirk Herbstreit (and his son), Bob Valvano and Dick Vitale also come to mind. There may be more that I'm unaware of. By the way, it's a very small world. Found out a close friend of mine is business partners with one of these guys. She texts him frequently. I asked how he was doing and she said he's been having some health problems. It's weird that I knew all of his health problems, specifically, and she didn't.

###

January 15, 2016, Mortensen announced via an ESPN statement that he had been diagnosed with stage IV throat cancer and would consequently be taking a leave of absence from his on-air work at the cable network. Mortensen survived eight years past the diagnosis, and died at his son's home in Irondale, Alabama, on March 3, 2024, at the age of 72.

https://en.wikipediaDOTorg/wiki/Chris_Mortensen

###

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Born On The Bayou (Official Lyric Video)

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=fcTQCNntGEs

Mirrored - bootcamp


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



