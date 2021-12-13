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Holy Impact Ministries - Christmas Is Not What You Think! - Full Documentary
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27 views • December 13, 2021
Christmas... It's Not What You Think. What does history and the Bible itself tell us about this man-made festival called "Christ-mas"? Where did it come from? Who initiated it? Did the early church celebrate it? Did the Apostles celebrate it? What is its foundation... and is that foundation built upon the truth... or a lie? Who is the father of all lies?
TO DONATE OR SPONSOR HOLY IMPACT MINISTRIES:
https://www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=PUDGHV7WL6E6E
Our Patreon Page:
https://www.patreon.com/HolyImpactMinistries
Or you can send to:
Holy Impact Ministries
P.O. Box 233
Carrollton Ohio 44615
Website:
http://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
Email:
[email protected]
TO DONATE OR SPONSOR HOLY IMPACT MINISTRIES:
https://www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=PUDGHV7WL6E6E
Our Patreon Page:
https://www.patreon.com/HolyImpactMinistries
Or you can send to:
Holy Impact Ministries
P.O. Box 233
Carrollton Ohio 44615
Website:
http://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
Email:
[email protected]
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