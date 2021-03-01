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America's Downward Spiritual And Moral Spiral 2020
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51 views • March 01, 2021
A spiritual and moral decline is happening in America. Churches are struggling since COVID-19 and the number of practicing Christians is dropping. In 2020 the Barna Group conducted their annual state of the church survey. The results were very startling. This program looks at the survey and at some of the disturbing numbers. It also offers some positive things going on with non-traditional ministries.
Keywords
social divisionus downward spiritual declinethe us moral declineviolence and crimechurches in declinechurch attendance dropping before covid-19churches closing in record numbersbarna group church surveythose identifying as christian in declinepracticing christians droppingmore youth leaving the churchless millennials believe in moral absolutesless millennials say the bible is totally accuratethe breakdown of the us familystreet ministries growinghouse ministries popular
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