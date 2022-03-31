X22 Report B 03. 30. 22.

Ep. 2738b - Did Trump Reveal A Clue? Do You Attack And Remove Queen Mid-To-End?🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFFThe [DS] is now in panic mode. The fake news was forced to broadcast the [HB] laptop story because they were tipped off that indictments are on their way. They are trying to spin it as best they can. Soon as more info continually drips out and then turns into a flood they will need to shut it all down. Trump sent a clue, and let us all know the direction of the plan. @Q sent a message, and displayed the Queen card, the Queen protect the King, when do you remove the queen mid to end.Tap Into Ancient Anti-Aging Secrets With Ageless Body: 🍑🥑🍇😍 Get 51% Off by Clicking Here ^^^All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.