Hydroponics One Tenth Acre Can Feed 100 Families

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BackToConstitution.
Farming is changing. We don't need soil. We don't need arable land. We can feed the entire planet with very little land, growing vertically. No pests! No pesticides! Better nutrition! It tastes better!
https://truegarden.com/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/xXJReY9Oe0gU/