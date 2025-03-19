Reckless Approvals: Nebraska DOGE Report on Shared Fraud, Waste, and Abuse | Part 4 (31-40)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nebraska’s delegation backed spending riddled with fraud and waste, as revealed by the Department of Government Efficiency. From overpriced gear to unused assets, their careless endorsements burden taxpayers, exposing a congressional failure to prioritize responsibility. Lavish projects sit dormant while public funds dwindle, highlighting their disregard for accountability.
Access the complete "Nebraska DOGE Report on Shared Fraud, Waste, and Abuse by the State’s Congressional Delegation," listing all 100 items from 100 to 1, along with a 10-part video series—each part covering 10 items—on this video-sharing platform, or read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald.
