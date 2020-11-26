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97) Claire Edwards interviewed by Kerry Cassidy (PROJECT CAMELOT)
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825 views • November 26, 2020
CLAIRE EDWARDS INTERVIEW | 25/11/2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXdcULTaa60
PROJECT CAMELOT TV NETWORK LLC
SHORT BIO FROM CLAIRE: "I worked at the UN for 18 years as an editor, correcting and fact-checking official documents and publications, which included the topics of terrorism, drugs and space. I was alarmed when they put up public access points with very high levels of electromagnetic radiation...." FOR MORE GO TO: https://projectcamelotportal.com/2020/11/25/claire-edwards-5g-covid-and-the-great-reset/
KERRY CASSIDY
PROJECT CAMELOT: http://projectcamelot.tv
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXdcULTaa60
PROJECT CAMELOT TV NETWORK LLC
SHORT BIO FROM CLAIRE: "I worked at the UN for 18 years as an editor, correcting and fact-checking official documents and publications, which included the topics of terrorism, drugs and space. I was alarmed when they put up public access points with very high levels of electromagnetic radiation...." FOR MORE GO TO: https://projectcamelotportal.com/2020/11/25/claire-edwards-5g-covid-and-the-great-reset/
KERRY CASSIDY
PROJECT CAMELOT: http://projectcamelot.tv
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