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Dozens And Dozens Of Coincidences In France And Italy
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1000 views • February 24, 2021
Dozens And Dozens Of Coincidences In France And Italy
Teachers and nurses in 2 different countries fall ill due to coincidence. Meanwhile fauci let's people know even after being poisoned they still cannot eat indoors or go to the movies!
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Teachers and nurses in 2 different countries fall ill due to coincidence. Meanwhile fauci let's people know even after being poisoned they still cannot eat indoors or go to the movies!
Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the show
https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
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