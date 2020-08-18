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MAN SPEAKS HIS MIND TO SHASTA COUNTY CALIFORNIA OFFICIALS ABOUT COVID HANDLING AND MASKS
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211 views • August 18, 2020
"When you take everything away from a person, they have nothing left to lose While these politicians get their full paycheck, including expenses, and full police protection, they leave the rest of us out to dry, while destroying businesses people worked their entire lives to build"
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