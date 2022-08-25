RUSSIAN DIPLOMAT DISPLAYS BANNED UKRAINIAN MINES AT UN (mirrored)

MIrrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-





https://www.bitchute.com/video/ka3NK8UdZrXs/





Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s representative to the UN, has demonstrated Russia’s concerns over banned landmines in Ukraine by bringing one with him to show his counterparts. During a UN meeting, Nebenzya held up one of the so-called ‘petal mines,’ also known as ‘butterfly mines,’ which have been showing up on the streets of Donetsk. Petal mines are high-explosive anti-personnel mines, which can be ‘scattered’ and detonated later, and can detonate just by being handled.





‘Since Ukraine’s armed forces are scattering these mines over towns and villages deep in the rear, it’s not the troops they are posing most threat to. No, they are used to target civilians.'





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