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Fauci Fired - NO - How About EXECUTED
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630 views • May 30, 2021
They're Robbing our country Blind, flooding our borders with moldable replacements and cannon fodder. Their goal as per the federal reserve is to replace the American Worker and drive wages down.
The USA is now under the control of the United Nations with the ratification of the USMCA March 13, 2020
You can thank Trumpy Boy for that one.
This Jew Fauci is a criminal that needs to be tried and executed along with every other treasonous POS involved in crimes against Americans and against humanity.
Fight for your country and your future people!!
When America falls, so will the rest.
The USA is now under the control of the United Nations with the ratification of the USMCA March 13, 2020
You can thank Trumpy Boy for that one.
This Jew Fauci is a criminal that needs to be tried and executed along with every other treasonous POS involved in crimes against Americans and against humanity.
Fight for your country and your future people!!
When America falls, so will the rest.
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