Are We Witnessing Fulfillment of Hudson Taylor’s 1889 Vision About Russian Spiritual Revival?

The radical godless Biden Administration is funding with US tax dollars bizarre, hideous drag queen performances for children in South America. Like ancient Babylon in the Old Testament Bible, America is exporting her wickedness to her neighboring nations.

Meanwhile, Russia – the country American citizens are told every day they must hate and destroy – is passing a national law that will criminalize the distribution of homosexual propaganda to children. One hundred and thirty three years ago a famous Christian missionary to China – Hudson Taylor – had a vision about Russia in the last days.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/27/22





