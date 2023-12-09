⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (9 Dec 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(9 December 2023)





▫️The Russian Armed Forces delivered long-range air-launched precision-guided group strikes on AFU Olkha and Grad MLRS ammunition depots, as well as Grom operational-tactical missiles. The goal of the strikes have been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.





▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by helicopters and artillery inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the AFU 43rd Mechanised Brigade and 113th Territorial Defence brigade near Kurilovka and Petropavlovka (Kharkov region).





The AFU losses amounted to up to 105 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, as well as one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.





▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces repelled one attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 1st Ukrainian National Guard Brigade near Serebryansky forestry.





In addition, strikes were delivered at clusters of AFU manpower near Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





The AFU losses in this direction amounted to up to 155 Ukrainian troops, as well as two armoured fighting vehicles and three motor vehicles.





▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled five enemy attacks near Belogorovka, Krasnoye, and Shumy and inflicted fire damage on manpower of the AFU 22nd, 93rd mechanised brigades and 79th Air Assault Brigade close to Mariynka, Kurdyumovka, Andreyevka, and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





The AFU losses amounted to up to 200 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, and one D-30 gun.





▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by helicopters and artillery repelled one attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 58th Motorised Rifle Brigade near Novodonetskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





The AFU losses amounted to up to 80 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, as well as two motor vehicles.





▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the AFU 33rd, 117th, 118th mechanised brigades, and 128th Mountain Assault Brigade close to Stepnogorsk, Pyatikhatki, Verbovoye, and Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).





The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one D-30 howitzer, as well as one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.





▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of actions of the Russian Group of Forces supported by artillery and aviation, the AFU lost up to 50 Ukrainian troops and three motor vehicles.





Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, UAVs & Missile Troops & Artill of the RU GOFs destroyed one ammunition depot of the AFU 120th Territorial Defence Brigade near Volchansk (Kharkov region), struck military infrastructure at Kulbakino airfield (Nikolayev reg) & engaged AFU manpower & hardware in 118 areas during the day.





11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted by Russian air defence units close to Topolevka, Shipilovka (LPR), Opitnoye (DPR), Skelevatoye and Vasilieyvka (Zaporozhye reg).





📊 In total, 550 airplanes and 257 helicopters, 9,588 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 13,924 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,188 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,284 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 16,096 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.