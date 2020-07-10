Illuminati Cards That Accurately "Predict" Our Future Or Did They Just Simply Planned It??

In 1990, role-playing inventor, Steve Jackson, was planning his newest game, which he would ultimately call the "Illuminati -- New World Order" Game, or "INWO" for short. Jackson was creating a game that would hit very, very close to home, very close to the actual plan of the Illuminati to propel the world into the New World Order.



Jackson issued playing cards, three of which foretold the events of 9/11 and many others. It is interesting to note there are among many showing: Epidemics, Marshal Law etc. How did Steve Jackson know the Illuminati Plan so precisely? In fact, he knew the Plan so exactly he got a surprise visit from the Secret Service, who tried their best to shut him down and prevent him from publishing his game…