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Invasion of Russia into Ukraine carnage and aftermath
Tom's Channel
Tom's Channel
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131 views • February 27, 2022
Russian Declared a brutal war against Ukraine and even now I’m not sure of the reason nor am I sure of the ramifications. The only thing I know for certain is that Russia felt that it was backed into a corner where it felt like that the only out was to invade Ukraine and I understand that people are citing that there has been conflict in Ukraine that has been brewing for an awful long time. And now we are vicariously close to a nuclear war happening within our lifetime. To hell with the elite powerhungry class that feels it can trample all throughout the world and to hell with Russia for not trying to garner support for their cause because even though they feel an encroaching NATO alliance is an imptending threat, the aftermath of invading, and lets be honest if they fail to succeed, they will be humiliated on the world stage and god help us of Putin feels that he has nothing else to lose…
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russia invading ukrainefirefightssmoldering military hardware
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