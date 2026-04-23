THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 40: The Canaanite Woman

The story of the Canaanite woman is out of Jesus’ normal scope of activity since He had instructed the disciples not to minister to Gentiles at this time and then proceeds to wander off into Gentile territory. Why would the God-man do such a thing? It has to do with the omnipotence and omniscience of the Godhead and their ability to see into the future and know how events will turn out.

Women were considered inferior to men at this time and this Canaanite woman broke with tradition because she needed a healing for her daughter. She desperately wanted to meet with Jesus and was not put off by His rude response.

This is why she stated that even dogs eat the crumbs that fall off the table. She loved her daughter and did not care if she was humiliated. Jesus marveled at her faith and persistency and granted her request. The question remains, do you have faith like the Canaanite woman to insist on a favorable response?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1938.pdf

RLJ-1938 -- NOVEMBER 19, 2023

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