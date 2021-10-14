Our second YouTube strike, four new YouTube channels, updated video "library" & code discovery app

Hey everybody - Important Announcements here!Our 2nd YouTube Strike took down another video and earned us a 2 week timeout. A 3rd strike being levied between now and 12/16 will cause our legacy channel to be taken down. We expect that, and we've been occupied with the work of preparing for the loss of our legacy channel and also the loss of The Open Scroll blog.We invite you to start leaving comments on our most recent Bitchute videos instead of on our legacy YouTube channel, or leave them also at our new YouTube channel videos.You'll find that we've made four new YouTube channels and several playlists (links below.) Our focus on the YouTube content is on what seems less likely to be censored. We expect to continue publishing content that the major platform censors wouldn't accept, but only on alternate platforms. If you want notices, you can subscribe to the blog, where we announce all our latest publications. Plus, we've added many videos to our other video platforms and plan to add more soon, Lord willing, so that you will still be able to access these.We have an extensive collection and we have been making an effort to make these more easily accessible.You'll find an updated and expanded time-binding utility:Our Video Channels and YT Playlists:Bitchute Channel - The Open ScrollBrighteon Channel - The Open ScrollRumble Channel - The Open Scroll Mirror* YouTube Channel - When Cometh That Thief in the Night+ Playlist: When Cometh That Thief in the Night+ Playlist: The Sign for the Bride+ Playlist: When Will the Lawless One be Revealed?* YouTube Channel - The Open-ish Scroll+ Playlist: Keys to Developing a Hearing Ear+ Playlist: Who is Cain's Father?+ Playlist: The Testimony of Gethsemane* YouTube Channel - These Patterns are Amazing+ Playlist: Interactive Structures from the Gospel of John+ Playlist: Primer on Interactive Structures and Thematic Symmetry (Chaism) in the Bible* YouTube Channel - Stormy's Reverse Speech