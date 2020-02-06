Trump's State Of The Union - 'America First' or Neocon Foreign Policy?

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While Trump's State of the Union speech did not overly focus on foreign policy, what he did say would have been music to neocon and pro-empire ears. Trillions for the US military machine and plenty of new enemies to gear up to fight. Plenty of elections to interfere with. Is this "America first"?