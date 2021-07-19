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THE FOUNDATIONS IN CHRISTIAN LIVING
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20 views • July 19, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell talks about the Foundations in Christian Living. The first part of this series is about “Daily Devotions”. Pastor Andrew explains how important Daily Devotions are and that it belongs in a daily routine in our Christian life.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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