On OAN: GMOs and vaccines causing chronic diseases

OAN News Anchor: Dr. Mikovits, plants used to drug the population, using a drug with a poison that actually kills! What do you make of all this?

Dr. Judy Mikovits: absolutely no difference in the glyphosate than all the other GMO foods that have been poisoning our food supply and our animals and all the vaccines that have been injected unchecked for greater than 30 years!

Since 1986, when all liability was removed from big pharma, and placed on the government, they had free rein, because the government, the FDA, the NIH, the CDC did not do their job. We see this in all things disease X all things COVID. And the explosion of chronic disease is because of the genetically modified organisms. All vaccines are genetically modified organisms, and all genetically modified food is poison and we know that!

