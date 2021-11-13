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Rare Parables
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14 views • November 13, 2021
Rare Parables [2021] is mostly based upon Animal Farm by George Orwell because Pastor Visser and Warrior of YHVH scrutinize the teachings of Christ relating to some of the animals mentioned in the allegorical novel. "Let's face it our lives are miserable, laborious, and short!" Meant to be an extensive showcasing of several lesser-known allegories found in the New Testament Gospels this four hour episode of Covenant Gathering is the longest to date.
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