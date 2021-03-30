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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0035 - Breana MacKenzie Rouhselang - Softball team pays tribute
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0 view • March 30, 2021
Upset that Breana waited too long to get an abortion, Trejo stabbed her in the heart, before putting her body in a black plastic bag and throwing it into a dumpster. He then threw her phone and the knife into a river.
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