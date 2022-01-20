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RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF JANUARY 19, 2022
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201 views • January 20, 2022
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF JANUARY 19, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4d4d6OnCvWUW/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
Restored Republic via a GCR as of January 19, 2022
https://ussanews.com/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-january-19-2022/
Compiled Wed. 19 Jan. 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
Wed. 18 Jan. 2022 Has Been Declared
Judy Note:
On Thurs. 20 Jan. under the US Military Manual Section 11.3, Military Law could be announced due to 2020 Election Fraud by a foreign power, the Chinese Communist Party. There was also expected to be a formal announcement that US would remain under Military Law until a new Presidential Election could be held (within 90 days).
2020 Election Fraud: Presidential Debate Commission Chief Held ‘Off-The-Record’ Meetings With Chinese Communist Propagandists: https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/01/18/debate-commission-co-chair-participated-in-ccp-meetings/
Russia, US threaten Nuclear World War III over Ukraine. (A False Flag?)
All 50 states, DC, Puerto Rico, Guam and US Virgin Islands have activated their National Guards.
Trucker strike and winter storms have caused food shortages and power cuts in both the US and Canada.
Airlines have warned that the new C-Band 5G service, which will begin operating on Wednesday, could disable a significant number of wide-body aircraft, “potentially force tens of thousands of Americans to be abroad” and cause chaos on American flights. Thousands of flights to the US have been cancelled.
Since Jan. 2021 the US Capitol and White House have been hosting Military Tribunals and Executions of Political Elites for acts of Treason for working in tandem with the Chinese Communist Party and Mass Media to overthrow the US government and push poisonous vaccines and booster shots for the purpose of world depopulation.
The kingpin of the Global Currency Reset – the Iraqi Dinar – revalued overnight Sun.-Mon.
Military Law was expected across the globe.
A couple of days ago the UK Gov. issued studies showing the experimental Covid vaccinations reduced immunity, made people sick, caused permanent heart damage and made the person more susceptible to viruses.
On Mon.17 Jan. a UK doctor confessed, “Very soon all of the vaccines will be completely stopped. People don’t know it yet….it is not on the news.”
Does Tonga still exist? A second eruption of a Tongan volcano was said to be the “equivalent of 1000 Hiroshima bombs” and wiped out all communication to the island.
A. Tues. 18 Jan. 2022 The Big Call, Bruce: Thebigcall.net 667-770-1866 pin123456#
Some Tier 3 Bond Holders received word that they would get access to their funds on Wed. 19 Jan. and others were told it would be on Thurs. 20 Jan.
One source expected Tier 4B notification within the next 48 hours.
Military Law could start on Thurs. 20 Jan.
B. News Highlights for Tues. 18 Jan. 2022:
There have been Military Tribunals and Executions on global and political elites convicted of Treason in Corrupt DC since Jan. 2021.
The Trial for the Crimes Against Humanity has begun. The experimental spike protein jab rollout is in violation of all 10 Sections of the Nuremberg Code. The penalty for Violation of the Nuremberg Code is death.
Common Law being enforced to launch investigations into Crimes Against Humanity. Police officers worldwide are being forced by law to turn against their criminal Government to protect the people.
The White House has been forever closed – Meetings in Las Vegas revealed everything in Feb. 2021: https://bestnewshere.com/the-white-house-forever-closed-as-the-truth-seems-meeting-in-las-vegas-reveals-everything-to-the-patriots-retro/
Live feed of White House: Webcam Washington D.C. White House live | earthTV
Has Tonga been destroyed? World concerned as communications down after Second Eruption was recorded in the early hours of January 17. https://meaww.com/tonga-damage-questions-communication-down-after-volcanic-eruption?utm_source=smartnews&;utm_medium=Referral
‘The equivalent of 1000 Hiroshima bombs’: World watched a tremendous explosion in Tonga. https://www.smh.com.au/world/oceania/the-equivalent-of-1000-hiroshima-bombs-world-watched-a-tremendous-explosion-in-tonga-20220116-p59oka.html
Tonga volcano eruption and tsunami: Invisible and toxic gas currently over the Pacific. https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/tonga-volcano-eruption-and-tsunami-invisible-and-toxic-gas-currently-over-the-pacific/L6E3PH6TXUFC3RKWUF3UOUC3RE/
Confirmed! ALL 50 STATES, DC, Puerto Rico, Guam and US Virgin Islands have all ACTIVATED the National Guard.
Second Hillary Snuff Film Surfaces. During recent overnight raids of underground tunnels beneath the White House and the Capitol, a new 'Resting-Bitch-Face' Hillar
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4d4d6OnCvWUW/
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
Restored Republic via a GCR as of January 19, 2022
https://ussanews.com/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-january-19-2022/
Compiled Wed. 19 Jan. 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
Wed. 18 Jan. 2022 Has Been Declared
Judy Note:
On Thurs. 20 Jan. under the US Military Manual Section 11.3, Military Law could be announced due to 2020 Election Fraud by a foreign power, the Chinese Communist Party. There was also expected to be a formal announcement that US would remain under Military Law until a new Presidential Election could be held (within 90 days).
2020 Election Fraud: Presidential Debate Commission Chief Held ‘Off-The-Record’ Meetings With Chinese Communist Propagandists: https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/01/18/debate-commission-co-chair-participated-in-ccp-meetings/
Russia, US threaten Nuclear World War III over Ukraine. (A False Flag?)
All 50 states, DC, Puerto Rico, Guam and US Virgin Islands have activated their National Guards.
Trucker strike and winter storms have caused food shortages and power cuts in both the US and Canada.
Airlines have warned that the new C-Band 5G service, which will begin operating on Wednesday, could disable a significant number of wide-body aircraft, “potentially force tens of thousands of Americans to be abroad” and cause chaos on American flights. Thousands of flights to the US have been cancelled.
Since Jan. 2021 the US Capitol and White House have been hosting Military Tribunals and Executions of Political Elites for acts of Treason for working in tandem with the Chinese Communist Party and Mass Media to overthrow the US government and push poisonous vaccines and booster shots for the purpose of world depopulation.
The kingpin of the Global Currency Reset – the Iraqi Dinar – revalued overnight Sun.-Mon.
Military Law was expected across the globe.
A couple of days ago the UK Gov. issued studies showing the experimental Covid vaccinations reduced immunity, made people sick, caused permanent heart damage and made the person more susceptible to viruses.
On Mon.17 Jan. a UK doctor confessed, “Very soon all of the vaccines will be completely stopped. People don’t know it yet….it is not on the news.”
Does Tonga still exist? A second eruption of a Tongan volcano was said to be the “equivalent of 1000 Hiroshima bombs” and wiped out all communication to the island.
A. Tues. 18 Jan. 2022 The Big Call, Bruce: Thebigcall.net 667-770-1866 pin123456#
Some Tier 3 Bond Holders received word that they would get access to their funds on Wed. 19 Jan. and others were told it would be on Thurs. 20 Jan.
One source expected Tier 4B notification within the next 48 hours.
Military Law could start on Thurs. 20 Jan.
B. News Highlights for Tues. 18 Jan. 2022:
There have been Military Tribunals and Executions on global and political elites convicted of Treason in Corrupt DC since Jan. 2021.
The Trial for the Crimes Against Humanity has begun. The experimental spike protein jab rollout is in violation of all 10 Sections of the Nuremberg Code. The penalty for Violation of the Nuremberg Code is death.
Common Law being enforced to launch investigations into Crimes Against Humanity. Police officers worldwide are being forced by law to turn against their criminal Government to protect the people.
The White House has been forever closed – Meetings in Las Vegas revealed everything in Feb. 2021: https://bestnewshere.com/the-white-house-forever-closed-as-the-truth-seems-meeting-in-las-vegas-reveals-everything-to-the-patriots-retro/
Live feed of White House: Webcam Washington D.C. White House live | earthTV
Has Tonga been destroyed? World concerned as communications down after Second Eruption was recorded in the early hours of January 17. https://meaww.com/tonga-damage-questions-communication-down-after-volcanic-eruption?utm_source=smartnews&;utm_medium=Referral
‘The equivalent of 1000 Hiroshima bombs’: World watched a tremendous explosion in Tonga. https://www.smh.com.au/world/oceania/the-equivalent-of-1000-hiroshima-bombs-world-watched-a-tremendous-explosion-in-tonga-20220116-p59oka.html
Tonga volcano eruption and tsunami: Invisible and toxic gas currently over the Pacific. https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/tonga-volcano-eruption-and-tsunami-invisible-and-toxic-gas-currently-over-the-pacific/L6E3PH6TXUFC3RKWUF3UOUC3RE/
Confirmed! ALL 50 STATES, DC, Puerto Rico, Guam and US Virgin Islands have all ACTIVATED the National Guard.
Second Hillary Snuff Film Surfaces. During recent overnight raids of underground tunnels beneath the White House and the Capitol, a new 'Resting-Bitch-Face' Hillar
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