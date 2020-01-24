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Massive anti Macron protests happening all across the France!!
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201 views • January 24, 2020
#Breaking: Tens of thousands of protesters went on the streets across #France tonight, to protest against the government who are trying to reform their pension funds, and that workers in the country need to work longer to earn more money for their pension & Massive anti-Macron protests happening all across the country as well!!
#greve23janvier #YellowVests #GiletsJaunes
#greve23janvier #YellowVests #GiletsJaunes
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