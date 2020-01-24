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Massive anti Macron protests happening all across the France!!
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
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201 views • January 24, 2020
#Breaking: Tens of thousands of protesters went on the streets across #France tonight, to protest against the government who are trying to reform their pension funds, and that workers in the country need to work longer to earn more money for their pension & Massive anti-Macron protests happening all across the country as well!!
#greve23janvier #YellowVests #GiletsJaunes
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newszgoldenreportmassive antimacron protestanti macron protestmassive protest francegilets jaunes protestgreve 23 janviermassive yellowvest protesteveryone hates francemassive protest paris
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