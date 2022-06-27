PART 2: YET MORE AMAZING REVELATIONS...MORE HUGE & POWERFUL REVELATION ON THE PAST 21 YEARS TIMELINES!!! 21 YEARS OF SANCTIFICATION...JACOB'S TROUBLE!!! WOW!!!

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***EVERYTHING JACOB WENT THRU, HIS WRESTLING WITH THE LORD, HIS 21 YEARS WORKING FOR LABAN, WAS A TYPE AND SHADOW OF OUR LAST 21 YEARS OF *JACOB''S TROUBLE*, WRESTLING & RUNNING THE RACE TO QUALIFY TO BE "THE BRIDE"!! "PRAY THAT YOU BE ACCOUNTED *WORTHY* TO ESPACE THESE THINGS!!
Genesis 32:22-32
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%2032%3A22-32&version=NKJV
Genesis 29
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%2029&version=NKJV
Jeremiah 30
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Jeremiah+30&version=NKJV
Revelation 12
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2012&version=NKJV
Two Calves Born with the Number Seven on Their Faces
https://z3news.com/w/calf-born-number-seven-face/
Luke 21:36
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%2021&version=KJV
Revelation 3:10-12
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%203&version=KJV
1 Corinthians 9:24-27
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%203&version=KJV
Revelation 18:4
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2018&version=KJV
Revelation 2:3-4
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%202%3A3-4&version=NKJV
Revelation 22:3-4
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2022%3A3-4&version=NKJV
Dream: The Grandfather Clock Bird House - Jennifer on the team
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/dream-the-grandfather-clock-bird-house-jennifer-on-the-team
The training of the 144000 ( Erin’s dream) ( part 1 of 4 )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIp33vp7z30&t=2s
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(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
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(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)
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TEAMJESUS222.COM
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WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]