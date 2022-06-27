PART 2: YET MORE AMAZING REVELATIONS...MORE HUGE & POWERFUL REVELATION ON THE PAST 21 YEARS TIMELINES!!! 21 YEARS OF SANCTIFICATION...JACOB'S TROUBLE!!! WOW!!!

***EVERYTHING JACOB WENT THRU, HIS WRESTLING WITH THE LORD, HIS 21 YEARS WORKING FOR LABAN, WAS A TYPE AND SHADOW OF OUR LAST 21 YEARS OF *JACOB''S TROUBLE*, WRESTLING & RUNNING THE RACE TO QUALIFY TO BE "THE BRIDE"!! "PRAY THAT YOU BE ACCOUNTED *WORTHY* TO ESPACE THESE THINGS!!

Genesis 32:22-32

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%2032%3A22-32&version=NKJV





Genesis 29

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%2029&version=NKJV





Jeremiah 30

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Jeremiah+30&version=NKJV





Revelation 12

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2012&version=NKJV





Two Calves Born with the Number Seven on Their Faces

https://z3news.com/w/calf-born-number-seven-face/





Luke 21:36

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%2021&version=KJV





Revelation 3:10-12

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%203&version=KJV





1 Corinthians 9:24-27

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%203&version=KJV





Revelation 18:4

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2018&version=KJV





Revelation 2:3-4

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%202%3A3-4&version=NKJV





Revelation 22:3-4

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2022%3A3-4&version=NKJV





Dream: The Grandfather Clock Bird House - Jennifer on the team

https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/dream-the-grandfather-clock-bird-house-jennifer-on-the-team





The training of the 144000 ( Erin’s dream) ( part 1 of 4 )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIp33vp7z30&t=2s

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