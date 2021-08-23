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Will Biden End Up In International Court, The Hague? World Leaders Are Ticked! Scream War Crimes!
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320 views • August 23, 2021
Countries all across the globe are ticked at Joe Biden. With his quick, not well planned withdraw from Afghanistan, many are now questing his capability of leading a country. Will this lead to him in an international court? All that and more in this report…
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https://www.foxnews.com/media/former-uk-commander-in-afghanistan-says-biden-shouldnt-be-impeached-he-should-be-court-martialed
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SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com Get it now for $20 Off The 1st Year Use Code: 20Off
Upcoming Conference Hear The Watchmen: https://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
September 16th-19th, in San Diego, California
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PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY RUMBLE ACCOUNT: https://rumble.com/c/RestrictedRepublic
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