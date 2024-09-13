Powerful interview by de Villepin, former PM France, on Gaza

Truly extraordinarily powerful interview of Dominique de Villepin, former PM of France, on Gaza.

- France "no longer has a voice on the international scene", because of its "double-standards" and lack of action.

- France's internal silencing of what's happening in Gaza a "real scandal in terms of democracy", making France live in "absurdity" and resulting in it "fading away". France and the West have many levers to stop the war - stopping arms supplies and economic sanctions- "but we refuse to use these levers with arguments which are absolutely unreal culturally or intellectually speaking. Saying 'we need to let Israel fight its war to the end': but what end? What is the end?".

- France and the West will "foot the bill" for what's happening in terms of loss of credibility and legitimacy.

- "undoubtedly the biggest historical scandal since... I don't even dare to find a reference", calling it a war "not like the others since it is civilian populations that die".

Source: Bertrand on X (https://x.com/RnaudBertrand/status/1834427064470175893)